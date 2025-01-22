External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the inaugural Quad ministerial meeting under the newly sworn-in Trump administration. Held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the U.S. State Department, the meeting brought together Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, and the newly-appointed U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The discussions centered on reinforcing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio, 53, hosted the meeting just hours after assuming office, highlighting the significance of the Quad in global geopolitics. While the hour-long meeting concluded with a group photograph, no media questions were entertained. A formal readout of the deliberations is expected soon.

Minister Jaishankar took to social media platform X to call the discussions “productive,” expressing gratitude to Secretary Rubio for hosting the session. “Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states,” Jaishankar noted.

He further emphasized the Quad's shared goals, stating, “Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda, and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good.”

Following the Quad meeting, Secretary Rubio held his first bilateral discussions with Minister Jaishankar. The hour-long talks focused on the India-U.S. strategic partnership, with India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Kwatra, also in attendance.

Jaishankar later remarked on X, “Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.”

The bilateral exchange covered a wide range of regional and global issues, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to deepening strategic cooperation in the evolving geopolitical landscape.