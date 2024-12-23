Union Minister Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has expressed serious concerns over the escalating radicalization in Bangladesh and its implications for India.



Speaking on the issue, he remarked, “Countries neighboring Bangladesh are grappling with infiltration and demographic changes. The current developments in Bangladesh are detrimental to societal harmony. As radicalization rises, India is bound to face challenges. However, our government and security forces are prepared to counter such threats.”

Referring to recent statements by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about the potential territorial claims on Murshidabad by the Bangladesh government, Majumdar drew attention to the arrest of eight members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team. “This incident underscores the alarming ground situation in Murshidabad. Infiltration-driven activities are leading to demographic shifts in the region. It would not be surprising if international forces are involved,” he said.

The minister also alleged that West Bengal has become a launchpad for terrorist groups. “Every time militants, members of Jamaat, and other extremist groups enter the state, they manage to procure government ID cards with assistance from the TMC,” Majumdar alleged, pointing to systemic loopholes aiding extremist activities.





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