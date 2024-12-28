Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alongside other senior party leaders, paid their final respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, December 28.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the Congress family to honor the late leader. The mortal remains of Singh were placed at the party headquarters, allowing Congress workers and leaders to pay homage.

Prominent leaders, including General Secretary KC Venugopal, were present to offer their condolences. The former Prime Minister’s last rites are scheduled to be performed later today at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Ahead of the cremation, Mallikarjun Kharge requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to allow Singh’s funeral to take place at a site suitable for constructing a memorial. Kharge emphasized that such a tribute would honor Singh's invaluable contributions to the nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the government would allocate space for the memorial and establish a trust to oversee its development. The cremation will proceed as the memorial plans take shape.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related health issues. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, after a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence, where he was declared dead.

A towering figure in Indian politics, Singh’s career spanned decades. As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he played a pivotal role in India’s economic liberalization. He later served as the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, guiding the nation through global economic challenges and driving modernization efforts. Singh leaves behind a legacy of visionary leadership and a commitment to economic progress.