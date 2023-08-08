Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 8 got his government bungalow back, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi vacated his 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in April and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

However, now the apex court has stayed his condition in the 'Modi' surname criminal defamation case, and his MP status is back.

''The bungalow has been allotted to him again,'' India Today quoted sources as saying.

Speaking on the same, Gandhi told news agency ANI, ''Whole India is my home''.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in a criminal defamation case.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha member