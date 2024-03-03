Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of decimating small businesses and exacerbating unemployment with its major policy decisions, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering in the state, Gandhi asserted that Modi's policies, including demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), have wreaked havoc on small enterprises, leading to a surge in joblessness. He claimed that India currently witnesses the highest levels of unemployment in four decades, with the number of jobless youths surpassing that of countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and even Pakistan.

"The policies of Narendra Modi have decimated small businesses through demonetisation and GST, leaving behind a trail of unemployment and economic distress," Gandhi stated during his speech.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, aimed at connecting with people across Madhya Pradesh, will resume its journey on Monday, traversing through various districts including Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also took to social media platform X to criticize the Centre's approach towards Indian Railways, alleging that the government's policies primarily cater to the affluent while neglecting the common populace.

In his post, Gandhi highlighted the increasing fare rates, dynamic fare mechanism, soaring cancellation charges, and expensive platform tickets, which he claimed burdened the common man. He accused the government of prioritizing the introduction of luxurious "elite trains" inaccessible to the underprivileged, while reducing the number of general coaches in favor of AC coaches.

"The relentless increase in AC coaches at the expense of general coaches is a direct blow to the ordinary citizens, including laborers, farmers, students, and the middle-class workforce," Gandhi asserted, denouncing the government's move.

He further lambasted the decision to amalgamate the Railway Budget with the Union Budget, labeling it as a ploy to conceal the government's exploitation of railway policies.