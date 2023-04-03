Ten days after a Surat court found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison, Gandhi will file an appeal on April 3 seeking stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case against him for his 2019 remarks on "Modi" surname.

Today, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer will go to the sessions court in Surat. Congress hopes that the court will take the matter seriously right away. The party has high hopes that the court will overturn his conviction and reinstate his eligibility as an MP for the Lok Sabha.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in charge of organization K C Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, and Anand Sharma, are expected to be in court today, according to reports. Additionally, chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, are likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi has "supervised, controlled, and advised" the appeal that will be filed by senior lawyer R S Cheema for a stay on the March 23 order by chief judicial magistrate H H Verma convicting Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against his comments on "Modi' surname" in 2019.

On March 23, the court found Rahul Gandhi guilty, suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal, and granted him bail with a surety of Rs 15,000

However, a day after his conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from serving in the Lok Sabha. Later on, the House Board of the Lok Sabha led by BJP MP C R Patil gave a notification to Gandhi requesting that he empty the 12, Tughlaq Path home.

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