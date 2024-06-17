Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an enhancement in the ex-gratia compensation for the victims of the train accident that occurred near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. In a tweet, the minister stated that the compensation amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

The mishap involved a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express, claiming multiple lives and leaving several others injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

According to police reports, at least eight individuals lost their lives, while approximately 30 others sustained injuries in the tragic incident near New Jalpaiguri.

Prompt rescue operations were initiated at the accident site, located about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. Injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.