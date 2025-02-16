A high-level investigation has been launched into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 that claimed 18 lives and left several others injured. A two-member committee has been appointed to lead the probe, officials confirmed on Sunday, February 16.

The panel consists of Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). The committee has directed authorities to secure all available video footage from the station to aid the investigation.

The tragedy unfolded around 10 pm on Saturday when an overwhelming crowd of devotees, en route to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, led to severe congestion at the station. According to railway officials, the chaos began when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, triggering a stampede.

Among the deceased were Aaha Devi, 79; Pinky Devi, 41; Sheela Devi, 50; Vyom, 25; Poonam Devi, 40; Lalita Devi, 35; Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40; Vijay Sah, 15; Neeraj, 12; Shanti Devi, 40; Pooja Kumar, 8; Sangeeta Malik, 34; Poonam, 34; Mamta Jha, 40; Riya Singh, 7; Baby Kumari, 24; and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while individuals with minor injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board, stated, "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train. Train movement at the railway station is normal now."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as investigations progress, with further safety measures expected to be recommended following the committee’s findings.