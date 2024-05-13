After Delhi, now 4 schools in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, received bomb threats via email on May 13. The threats prompted immediate evacuation measures, ensuring the safety of students and staff members.

Police authorities dispatched teams equipped with bomb squads and trained dogs to the affected schools. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the incident, stating, "4-5 schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools."

The authorities are investigating the credibility of the threats and working to ensure the security of all educational institutions in the area.

Simultaneously, 20 hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through email. This incident comes just 11 days after a similar wave of threats targeted over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR, creating widespread panic.