Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh on July 31 gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking discussion on Manipur crisis.

In his notice, the RJD MP emphasized that the House should talk about the ongoing situation in Manipur, claiming that its effects are spreading to other Northeastern states.

"I hereby give notice under rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of Business listed on Monday, July 31, 2023," the notice read.

"That in pursuance of Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, this House do suspend the Business of the House to take up the discussion on the situation arising out of the uninterrupted ethnic violence in the State of Manipur which is spreading in other States of the North East," it added.

After assessing the situation in the troubled northeastern state, the 21-member multi-party delegation of Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet on Monday in the chamber of Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to discuss the current situation of Manipur.

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