External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on December 16 addressed the allegations of a plot to murder pro-Khalistan elements in the United States and Canada, emphasizing that the issues raised by the two countries are distinct. Jaishankar spoke on Sunday, shedding light on the complexities surrounding the accusations and the diplomatic responses from India.

Jaishankar clarified, "The two issues aren't necessarily the same. When they brought up that issue, the Americans told us some specific things." He emphasized India's willingness to address concerns raised by other nations, stating, "If any country has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to look at it. This is what countries do."

The United States had requested India's assistance in a probe into an alleged plot to kill Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Sing Pannun. The US Department of Justice filed an indictment against Nikhil Gupta, accusing an Indian government employee of attempting to hire hitmen for the plot. India expressed concern over the involvement of its government official in the alleged conspiracy, dissociating itself from the matter as against government policy.

India has initiated an investigation into the concerns raised by the United States, forming a probe committee to look into the matter. The Ministry of External Affairs has engaged in discussions with US officials to address the issues surrounding the alleged plot.

Furthermore, Jaishankar acknowledged India's desire for improved relations with China. Despite challenges in neighboring relationships, he expressed optimism about the potential for positive experiences with each neighboring country. On the topic of China, he commented, "We would certainly like our relationship with China to be better than what it is today." Jaishankar attributed recent difficulties to China's failure to observe agreements on the border, emphasizing India's commitment to diplomatic resolutions.