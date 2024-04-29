SC sets July hearing for Bengal govt's plea against CBI probe order in Sandeshkhali case
The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a plea from the West Bengal government contesting a CBI probe into allegations of land seizure and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The hearing is now rescheduled for July, post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Supreme Court defers hearing of West Bengal government's plea against CBI probe
- Allegations of land seizure and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali under investigation
- Hearing rescheduled for July, after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The new hearing date is set for July after the Lok Sabha election of 2024, which is scheduled to end by the month of June.
This development comes after the High Court decided to order a CBI investigation following a public interest litigation (PIL) that raised serious concerns about land encroachment and reported instances of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, a region within West Bengal.
Originally scheduled to be heard by Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta on April 29, the adjournment marks a significant delay in the legal proceedings concerning this controversial case.
The case gained national attention due to the gravity of the allegations, including land grabbing
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