The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The new hearing date is set for July after the Lok Sabha election of 2024, which is scheduled to end by the month of June.

This development comes after the High Court decided to order a CBI investigation following a public interest litigation (PIL) that raised serious concerns about land encroachment and reported instances of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, a region within West Bengal.

Originally scheduled to be heard by Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta on April 29, the adjournment marks a significant delay in the legal proceedings concerning this controversial case.

The case gained national attention due to the gravity of the allegations, including land grabbing