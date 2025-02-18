The Supreme Court sharply criticised YouTube influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks while simultaneously protecting him from arrest in multiple FIRs filed across the country.

"Just because somebody thinks he becomes so popular and can speak any kind of words, can take entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited," the bench declared during Tuesday's hearing.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed deep concern over the content's impact on society. "The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen has gone," the court stated.

While granting protection from arrest in FIRs filed in Mumbai and Guwahati, the court imposed strict conditions. Allahbadia must deposit his passport at the Thane police station and cannot leave the country without court permission. The bench also prohibited him and his associate influencers from airing any further episodes of "India's Got Latent."

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, informed the court about death threats against his client. The court directed Allahbadia to cooperate with investigations in Maharashtra and Assam while preventing the registration of new FIRs related to his show comments.

The judges also referenced allegations of plagiarism, noting, "We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied and Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows."

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