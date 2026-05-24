Security tightened at Bengal jhalmuri stall visited by PM Modi after owner receives death threats

Security has been heightened at a popular jhalmuri stall in West Bengal’s Jhargram town after its owner allegedly received death threats following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent state election campaign.

According to police, Bikram Kumar Sau, who runs the roadside stall near Raj College More in Jhargram, lodged a complaint alleging that he had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages since May 17.

Sau came into the spotlight after Prime Minister Modi stopped at his stall and ate jhalmuri, a popular Bengali street snack, while returning from a public rally on April 19.

In his complaint filed at the Jhargram police station, Sau alleged that some callers claimed to be from Pakistan and Bangladesh and threatened to kill him and blow up his stall with bombs. He also claimed that during a WhatsApp video call, certain individuals brandished firearms and issued threats.

“I was terrified after receiving repeated threats. My family members were also scared, and I had shut the shop for a few days,” Sau told reporters on Saturday after reopening the stall.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the matter, with cybercrime experts assisting in tracing the origin of the calls and messages.

“A complaint has been registered, and all aspects are being examined. We are verifying the source of the calls and messages,” a senior police officer said.

Authorities have deployed four CAPF personnel outside the stall and installed CCTV cameras in the area as part of enhanced security arrangements.

“The safety of the businessman and his family has been ensured. Necessary preventive measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident,” the officer added.

Following Modi’s visit, the small roadside stall gained widespread public attention and reportedly witnessed a sharp rise in popularity.

The BJP recently swept the Junglemahal region, where Jhargram is located, and went on to form the government in West Bengal after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress.