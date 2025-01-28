Union Minister Kiren Rijiju marked a "significant moment" in his life, after he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

Following his sacred dip, Rijiju also shared a video on his social media account. He was also seen interacting with other devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "Maha kumbh is connected to the faith of crores of people. Taking a dip in the holy waters here is a significant moment in my life. Crores of pilgrims are visiting Prayagraj and all of them are saying that the arrangements here are really good. I congratulate UP CM, his team and the whole administration for making such arrangements here."

तीर्थराज प्रयाग में भारत की समृद्ध संस्कृति के पवित्र पर्व महाकुंभ के त्रिवेणी संगम में स्नान करना मेरे लिए आध्यात्मिक और मानसिक चेतना जागृत करने जैसी अनुभूति है।

माँ गंगा की अविरल धारा इस देश की पवित्र भावना का प्रतीक है। इस आयोजन की भव्यता और दिव्यता अत्यंत ऊर्जावान है।

आप सभी… pic.twitter.com/9qBUDsBiHK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2025

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6 million pilgrims taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati river as of 12 pm on Monday, as per Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev and several sages took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Moday.

Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the seers in Prayagraj.

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.