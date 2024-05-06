The Special Investigation Team (SIT) delving into the allegations of sexual harassment involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has announced a dedicated helpline number for victims to seek assistance. SIT's Chief and Additional Director General of Police, B K Singh, revealed the helpline number, 6360938947, urging victims to reach out for support and guidance.

The move comes in the wake of reports surrounding Prajwal Revanna, who reportedly left the country on April 27, following the polling day.

A blue corner notice has been issued against him as investigations into rape and molestation cases continue. His father, MLA H D Revanna, has been arrested and remanded to police custody for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a woman who was reportedly sexually assaulted by the MP.

Singh emphasized that victims need not visit the SIT office directly. Instead, the team will proactively approach them to provide assistance and relief.

Furthermore, the SIT issued a stern warning against the dissemination of videos depicting the alleged sexual assaults on social media or messenger platforms. Singh highlighted the potential repercussions for individuals sharing such content, as tracing them is relatively straightforward, leading to legal actions.

The SIT's initiative aims to protect the privacy and dignity of victims while ensuring a swift and thorough investigation into the allegations. The helpline serves as a crucial resource for individuals seeking support and justice in cases of sexual abuse and harassment.

Meanwhile, amidst ongoing developments, Prajwal Revanna is seeking re-election from Hassan as a candidate in the JD(S)-BJP alliance. The recent turn of events has drawn significant attention, with the constituency witnessing polls on April 26 and subsequent actions unfolding in response to the allegations and investigations.