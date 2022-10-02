Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition once again deteriorated on October 2.

As per reports, the 82-year-old Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in June and since then he was admitted to the private ward of the hospital.

On October 2, suddenly he complained of facing difficulties in breathing following which he was immediately shifted to the ICU. On examination, it was found that his oxygen level and blood pressure had decreased.

Presently, a team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health.

Upon receiving the information of the same, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''We are all concerned to hear about the deteriorating health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and are praying for his speedy recovery''.

