A female passenger on a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra has alleged that a co-passenger behaved inappropriately with her on board. However, the woman did not file any complaint against the co-passenger after he apologised to her in front of CISF officials, the airline said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet officials, the woman complained about the incident on a flight to Bagdogra in West Bengal on January 31. The passengers were sitting in nearby seats, and they were relocated to different seats following the woman's allegation. Upon arrival, they were escorted to CISF officers.

“The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. The accused co-passenger tendered an apology in front of CISF staff and the female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The company also claimed that the cabin crew "promptly intervened" to address the situation, and assistance was provided to the woman throughout the journey.