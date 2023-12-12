As of March 16th, 2023, the Indian Police Service (IPS) is facing a significant administrative crunch with a total of 3,393 vacant positions across IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

However, it's important to clarify that state governments do not have the authority to transfer IPS officers for Central deputation.

The process is governed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which manages cadre allocation, recruitment, training, empanelment, deputation, and other policy decisions related to IPS officers.



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Replying to a question Vijay Vasanth, Member of the Lok Sabha, MoS Home Home Nityanand Rai said that the central deputation of IPS officers is regulated under the IPS (Cadre) Rules 1954 and the IPS Tenure Policy, 2010 (as amended from time to time).

There is no such provision in these rules that the State Government can transfer IPS officers to the Central Deputation.

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs invites nominations of IPS officers for Central deputation from States/Cadres to fill up the vacancies at various levels.

After receipt of nominations of IPS from the States/Cadres, the officers are appointed on Central Deputation as per the vacancy and suitability to the posts.