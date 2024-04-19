As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 kick off across India, the first phase of voting was marred by an incident of stone pelting at a polling booth in Bihar's Cooch. The disruption occurred during the polling process, raising concerns about the security and smooth conduct of elections in the region.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at booth number 60 of the Sheikhpura assembly constituency. However, the exact cause and the parties involved in the stone pelting incident are yet to be confirmed.

In addition to the disturbance caused by the stone pelting, voting at booth number 60 has also been halted due to an alleged technical glitch in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Election officials are working to resolve the issue promptly to ensure the resumption of voting at the affected booth.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnesses a high-stakes contest with over 1,600 candidates vying for positions across the country. Notable contenders include eight Union ministers, two former Chief Ministers, and one ex-Governor.

This phase encompasses 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories. Voting commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, although variations in voting times may occur in some constituencies participating in this initial phase.