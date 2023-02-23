The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Congress leader Pawan Khera on February 23, after hearing a petition about the Congressman’s alleged comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father.

Khera had filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for relief from numerous FIRs that had been filed against him in Assam, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh.

Lawyer AS Singhvi who is representing Khera, asked for temporary reprieve for the Congressman and the consolidation of all FIRs filed across the country.

Singhvi informed the Supreme Court that Khera had expressed regret and said it was an error and slip of the tongue.

The lawyer appearing for Assam Police told the Supreme Court that Khera was arrested and would be presented before the court for transit remand. Assam Police said the Congress leader used “derogatory remarks” against a “democratically elected PM”.

The Congress leader was arrested by the Assam Police earlier in the day after he was deboarded from the Raipur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport.

The bench, comprising the CJI & justices MR Shah and PS Narasimha, suggested if Khera could be given an interim bail, then he could be asked to move a high court where all the FIRs are consolidated.

A team of Assam Police arrived at the airport on February 23 to detain the Congress leader for allegedly making remarks about PM Modi's father.

A large number of Congress party members staged a protest on the runway following Khera’s arrest.

Even though he had a boarding pass, senior Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera allegedly had to leave an IndiGo flight after party leaders boarded.

The Congress leaders were about to board the flight to Raipur for a major party meeting.

After getting off the plane, a large number of Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans on the tarmac of the Delhi airport.

Pawan Khera was allegedly stopped from boarding the plane without an arrest warrant.

A representative of IndiGo Airlines claimed that due to a case against Pawan Khera, instructions were given not to allow him on the flight.

Also read : Congress leader Pawan Khera to be produced before Dwarka court for transit remand soon