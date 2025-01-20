The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case filed by BJP worker Navin Jha. The case, which dates back to a public speech made by Gandhi in Jharkhand during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, revolves around his alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard Gandhi’s special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s refusal to quash the defamation charges. The controversy originated from a 2019 rally in Chaibasa, where Gandhi reportedly referred to Amit Shah as a “murderer.”



BJP worker Navin Jha lodged a defamation complaint in response to Gandhi’s remarks. The case was initially dismissed by a magistrate in Ranchi.

Jha subsequently filed a revision petition, prompting the Judicial Commissioner in Ranchi to overturn the magistrate’s dismissal on September 15, 2018. The magistrate was instructed to reassess the evidence, which later resulted in the issuance of a summons against Gandhi for alleged defamation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gandhi’s appeal to the Jharkhand High Court was rejected by Justice Ambuj Nath, who deemed the remarks "prima facie defamatory" under Section 499 of the IPC, especially concerning BJP leaders and Amit Shah’s past legal controversies.

During Monday's hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Gandhi, argued that only the person directly aggrieved can file a defamation case, not a third party. Taking cognizance of this legal contention, the Supreme Court granted a four-week period for responses from Navin Jha and the Jharkhand government. The proceedings have been put on hold pending further review.