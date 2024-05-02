The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive enforcing a minimum of one-third women's representation in the leadership positions of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). This mandate, announced today, is set to reshape the landscape of the SCBA's leadership structure, ensuring greater gender inclusivity and diversity.

Under the new directive, the upcoming elections for the 2024-2025 term of the SCBA will see significant changes. The Court has specified that at least one-third of the positions in both the junior and senior executive committees must be occupied by women. Furthermore, in a historic decision, the position of Treasurer for the 2024-2025 term will be exclusively reserved for a female candidate.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, underscored the importance of gender parity within the SCBA leadership. They mandated that rotational reservation for women would commence with the Treasurer's position for the upcoming elections. This move aims to break traditional barriers and foster a more inclusive environment within the legal fraternity.

Highlighting the urgency for reform, the Court emphasized the need for timely adjustments to the SCBA's norms and eligibility criteria. Despite the rejection of several proposed reforms during a Special General Body meeting on April 30, including changes to candidate eligibility criteria and membership fees, the Court underscored the imperative for adaptation and progress.

In light of this, the Court directed the executive committee of the SCBA to actively solicit suggestions from all bar members. A public notice will be issued on the SCBA's website to encourage engagement and feedback.