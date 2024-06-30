The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. The hearing is scheduled for Monday before a vacation bench comprising Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra.

Earlier, the apex court had denied interim bail to the Punjab MLA, who sought release to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had similarly dismissed a petition challenging his arrest, affirming no procedural irregularities.

The legal troubles for Gajjan Majra escalated following raids conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2023 on properties associated with him, reportedly linked to an alleged bank fraud amounting to Rs 40 crore. Subsequently, in September 2022, the ED raided several locations connected to the MLA, seizing Rs 32 lakh in cash, alongside mobile phones and hard drives, as part of the money-laundering investigation.