YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s legal battle intensifies as the Supreme Court is set to hear his plea regarding the FIRs filed against him.

The case stems from controversial comments made during an episode of the 'India's Got Latent' show. Allahbadia seeks the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show.

So far, at least three FIRs have been lodged: one in Assam, another in Mumbai, and a recent one in Jaipur filed on Monday. Authorities in Mumbai and Guwahati have stated that Allahbadia is "continuously out of contact."

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made remarks about "parents and sex" during the show. Following public backlash, the episode was removed from YouTube, and Allahbadia issued an apology, admitting that the comment was “not just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry."

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers involved in the show. "Prima facie accused include Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and one other individual," said Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

If the accused fail to cooperate with investigations, sources suggest that the Cyber Cell may issue an arrest warrant. In the meantime, the Maharashtra Cyber Department, along with police forces in Guwahati, Mumbai, and Jaipur, has sent multiple summons to Allahbadia, all of which have gone unanswered. A new summons, asking him to appear on February 24, was issued.

In a related matter, Allahbadia informed the National Commission for Women (NCW) that he had been receiving death threats and requested a rescheduling of his hearing. The NCW granted his request, pushing the hearing date to March 6.

Alongside Allahbadia, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid) also face FIRs for their involvement in the controversial show.