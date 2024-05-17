A video has surfaced showing AAP MP Swati Maliwal engaged in a heated argument with security personnel at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on the day of her alleged assault. In the video, Maliwal can be heard insisting on speaking with police officers and refusing to leave the premises despite being asked by the security staff.

Reacting to the video, Maliwal took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming it was shared "without any context" by a "political hitman" trying to save himself. She alleged efforts to discredit her and stated that the truth would be revealed once the CCTV footage is checked.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

The video depicts Maliwal adamantly arguing with several security personnel, demanding to speak with senior police officers. At one point, she allegedly uses the term 'ganja' (bald), which appears to anger the staff. Maliwal is heard saying, "No, whatever will need to happen, will happen here now. You do whatever you want to do. And I will take away your job too if you touch me."

The FIR filed in the case revealed disturbing details of the alleged abuse, with Maliwal accusing Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of slapping her multiple times and kicking her in the stomach and pelvis. She claimed Kumar threatened her, saying he would "bury her," before security staff asked her to leave the premises.

The incident has sparked a controversy, with Maliwal maintaining her stance and the video providing a glimpse into the confrontation preceding the alleged assault.