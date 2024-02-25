A car belonging to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP's son was vandalised by a group of men who alleged that his rash driving led to an accident.

The incident took place when MP Girirajan's son, Senthamizh and his classmates were travelling to Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram city. They were intercepted near Thirukazhukundram by a group of men who claimed that the MP's son was driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a collision with a two-wheeler rider.

A video has surfaced showing Senthamizhan and his friends engaged in a heated argument with Chengalpattu Police.

Meanwhile, Girirajan, a Rajya Sabha MP, has vehemently denied the allegations. The DMK leader instead claimed that his son, who is in the final year of law school, had visited a temple in Mahabalipuram.

The MP claimed that a two-wheeler tried to overtake his son's car and met with a small accident and following this, the angered bikers hurled stones at the car and damaged its rear windshield.

Girirajan also stated that the matter was amicably resolved.