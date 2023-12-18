Large parts of southern Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi are heavily inundated after heavy rainfall over the last day. Hit by torrential rains, people living in the low-lying areas of four southern districts of Tamil Nadu have been shifted to relief centres.

At least Eight flights were cancelled at Tuticorin airport on Monday as heavy rain continued in the region. Train operations have been hit as welll with officials saying that over 800 passengers were stranded at railway stations in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

In four districts -- Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari -- 7,434 people have been shifted to 84 relief centres. A total of 425 disaster response team members have been deployed to assist people in flood-affected regions in the state.

Meanwhile, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district registered the highest rain of 95 cm, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Extremely heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the temple town of Tiruchendur, also located in in Thoothukudi district, which was in the range of 62 cm to 69 cm.

Several regions reportedly registered rainfall in excess of 50 cm including Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 cm) and Gundar Dam in Tenkasi district (51 cm), an IMD bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has deputed four ministers -- Udhayanidhi Stalin, EV Velu, P Moorthy and RS Rajakannappan -- to oversee rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas

The Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment to meet him on Tuesday to apprise him about the rain situation in the state. He also sought financial assistance for the relief work being undertaken in Chennai due to the recent impact of Cyclone Michaung.