Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the Delhi Police of being wielded as a political tool by the central government. Reddy's remarks come in the wake of a controversial incident involving a fake video purportedly depicting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, Reddy condemned the actions of the Delhi Police, alleging that they had arrived at the office of the Telangana Congress party under the guise of investigating the fabricated video. "So far, ED, CBI, and Income Tax were used by PM Modi and Amit Shah to win elections," Reddy asserted. "But today I got to know that Delhi Police has reached the office of Telangana Congress party."

The Telangana CM accused the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of orchestrating a political vendetta through the law enforcement agencies. "This means Narendra Modi is using Delhi Police to win elections now," Reddy declared. "No one is going to get scared, we will give you a befitting reply."

The controversy stems from a viral video that allegedly depicted Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a compromising situation. However, investigations later revealed that the video was fabricated.