The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has released an urgent advisory warning the public about the surge in fake calls and cyber frauds. These calls, often masquerading as government officials, threaten to disconnect mobile numbers or implicate individuals in illegal activities. The DoT emphasizes that these calls are deceitful tactics by cybercriminals to extract personal information and commit financial fraud.

A significant concern highlighted by the DoT is the rise in fraudulent WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers, especially those beginning with +92. These calls impersonate government officials to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Citizens are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious communications to the 'Chakshu – Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc). This proactive reporting helps the DoT prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud.

For victims of such cybercrimes, the DoT advises immediate reporting to the cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or via the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Measures Taken to Combat Cyber Fraud

The DoT has initiated several measures to combat fraudulent communications and cybercrime activities. Key actions include:

• Blacklisting 52 principal entities responsible for sending malicious and phishing SMSs.

• Deactivating 700 SMS content templates.

• Blacklisting 348 mobile handsets nationwide across all telecom operators.

• Flagging 10,834 suspected mobile numbers for re-verification, resulting in 8,272 disconnections for failing re-verification as of April 30, 2024.

• Blocking 1.86 lakh mobile handsets across India for involvement in cybercrime or financial fraud.

The DoT consistently raises public awareness through press releases, SMS, and social media about fake notices impersonating DoT/TRAI, suspected fraud communications, and malicious calls.

For more information and to report suspected fraud communications, visit the Sanchar Saathi Portal. The DoT urges everyone to remain vigilant and actively participate in combating cybercrime.