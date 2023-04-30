A banned terror outfit -- The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) -- has threatened to carry out attacks in Jammu and Delhi over the government's decision to allot flats to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The threat comes after Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board said it will allot 336 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats to non-locals under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana (Urban) mission.

The terror outfit also claimed responsibility for the Poonch terror attack that claimed the lives of five soldiers recently.

''Won't leave any stone unturned to kick illegal settlers out. Jammu will turn into a battleground and its fighters will not only engulf Jammu but the sparks will spread to Delhi too,'' India Today quoted a statement from the terror outfit as saying.

At least five soldiers were killed while one was injured in the attack by terrorists on an Army truck, which was carrying eatables for iftar to a nearby village of Bhata Dhurian last week.

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