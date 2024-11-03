At least ten individuals were injured when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade into a bustling flea market near the heavily fortified Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion occurred in a high-security area, catching civilians off-guard as they navigated the popular market, a frequent stop for both locals and tourists.

This assault unfolded merely a day after security forces neutralized a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from Pakistan in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, signaling an ongoing wave of unrest in the region. Following the explosion, security personnel and medical teams promptly arrived at the scene, ensuring swift evacuation of the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Authorities have since intensified security protocols in the area, initiating a comprehensive search operation to apprehend those responsible.

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