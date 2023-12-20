The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three revised criminal law bills, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which proposes to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

The contentious bill was passed by the Lower House in the absence of 97 MPs, who were suspended this week.

Introducing the Bills in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the focus of these bills is to provide justice, not punishment.

"The motive of Indian Penal Code was to give punishment, not justice; in place of that Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 will come into effect in the country after the passage from the House," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister added that new criminal law bills are in "consonance with spirit of Constitution".

"For poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge...For years 'Tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws," he added.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, focusses on justice rather than punishment, Amit Shah stated.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 were first introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Shah tabled the amended versions of the bills during the Winter Session.