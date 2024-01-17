Mahua Moitra, the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, has been embroiled in a legal tussle over her government-allotted bungalow in Delhi.

After being expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023, due to allegations of "unethical conduct," including accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament website credentials with him, Moitra's right to occupy the official residence was revoked.

The notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates reads "The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971..."



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In an attempt to retain her residence, Moitra approached the Delhi High Court. On January 4, the court directed her to request the DoE for permission to stay, citing rules that allow for an extension of up to six months in exceptional circumstances, subject to certain charges. The court refrained from commenting on the merits of her case but emphasized that eviction must follow due process.

Despite her legal efforts, the situation remains unresolved. The DoE issued a fresh notice, instructing Moitra to appear before the agency by January 16 to justify why she should be granted an extension.

As of the latest reports, a team of officials from the DoE is prepared to ensure the bungalow is vacated as soon as possible.

This ongoing saga highlights the strict enforcement of rules regarding government accommodations and the consequences faced by public officials upon losing their parliamentary positions.