Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for the remainder of the winter session on December 13 due to 'ignoble misconduct' in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who adopted the motion for suspension, stated that O'Brien had disrupted the House proceedings by entering the Well of the House and continuously shouting slogans while gesturing at the Chair.

O'Brien, along with other Opposition members, was demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah appear in the Parliament to make a statement on the security breach that resulted in two individuals jumping into the Chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery.

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