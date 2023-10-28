The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 in relation to the cash-for-query case.

The committee has refused to consider her request for an extension. Moitra had previously informed the committee that she would be unable to attend a hearing scheduled for October 31, and would be available only after November 5.

In her communication to the committee, Moitra stated her eagerness to defend herself against the allegations and requested permission to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The committee is investigating claims made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Moitra accepted bribes and favours from Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.

Moitra has called for a fair hearing and ample opportunity to defend herself against these accusations, which she has labelled as false, malicious, and defamatory.

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