Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed concerns regarding water quality at the Triveni Sangam during a session in the UP Assembly, dismissing allegations of contamination as an attempt to defame the Maha Kumbh.

"Questions are being raised about the quality of the water at Triveni... All pipes and drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and water is being released only after purification," CM Adityanath stated.

He assured that the UP Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring the water quality to maintain safety standards.

Citing the latest reports, he said, "The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) near Sangam is less than 3, and the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level is around 8-9, making the water not just suitable for bathing but also for 'Aachman' (ritual sipping)."



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Addressing concerns over faecal coliform levels, the Chief Minister pointed out that while factors such as sewage leakage and animal waste could contribute to an increase, the faecal coliform level in Prayagraj remains within permissible limits.

"As per standards, it is less than 2,500 MPN per 100 ml. The NGT has also stated that the faecal waste is below 2,000 MPN per 100 ml," he added.

CM Adityanath emphasized that the claims of contamination were part of a misleading narrative aimed at tarnishing the Maha Kumbh’s image, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring clean and safe water for pilgrims.