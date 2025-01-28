Tragedy struck Delhi's Burari area on Monday, January 27 evening when a four-storey building in Kaushik Enclave collapsed, claiming two lives. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm, with the first emergency call received at 6:58 pm.



So far, 12 people have been rescued from the rubble as rescue efforts continue. The operation is being jointly carried out by Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Authorities remain on high alert, fearing more individuals may still be trapped.



Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her condolences and assured full support for the affected families. Taking to X, she stated, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari visited the site late Monday night to oversee the ongoing rescue operations. Tiwari hinted at potential negligence being a contributing factor to the collapse and urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.





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