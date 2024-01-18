The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light for the creation of key positions within the 16th Finance Commission. This decision aims to bolster the Commission's capabilities in fulfilling its crucial functions.

The Cabinet's approval includes the establishment of three pivotal posts, all at the Joint Secretary level. Among these, two positions will be designated as Joint Secretary, while the third will be an Economic Adviser. These roles are deemed essential to support the 16th Finance Commission in effectively carrying out its duties.

The formation of the 16th Finance Commission, in accordance with Article 280 of the Constitution, was officially set in motion through a notification issued on December 31, 2023. The latest move by the Cabinet to create these specific posts underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the Commission has the necessary manpower to fulfill its responsibilities.

This recent decision to create additional posts demonstrates a proactive approach to strengthen the 16th Finance Commission's capacity to navigate its responsibilities and contribute effectively to the nation's financial landscape.