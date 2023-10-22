The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely visit the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control and interact with the troops guarding the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per sources, Rajnath Singh will visit Tawang War Memorial in Arunachall Pradesh and perform Shastra Puja with the troops of Indian Army on October 24, 2023 on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The visit of the Defence Minister is crucial since it coincides with India's enormous infrastructure push in the eastern sector and China's frequent protests to India's developmental efforts on its land.

What makes it even more noteworthy is that the Sela (Dzela) tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, which is critical to Arunachal's strategic development, is nearing completion.

This is his first time spending Dussehra with troops in Arunachal Pradesh. Though PM Modi and Singh have previously spent such holiday occasions with the jawans in various locales, the majority of such trips have been on the western and northern borders.



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