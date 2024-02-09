Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticized the Union government's 'White Paper,' describing it as a strategic manoeuvre to distract the public.

According to Gogoi, this move is seen as an attempt by the ruling BJP to shift attention away from pressing issues, possibly in the context of shortcomings and failures within the government’s term.

Stating that the entire exercise is essentially an election stunt, the Congress MP claimed that This government excels in event management. The latest example is this “White Paper”, which is an attempt to divert attention from the shortcomings and failures of this government’s term.

Further, the government speaks at length about corruption and levies several charges against Congress. However, the way of operation of the BJP government over the last ten years proves that they are the ones providing safe havens to those indulging in corruption.



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"What has this government done to talk about corruption? What authority are they saying, “Na Khaunga, Na Khan Dunga”?," said the MP in his written reaction to the 'White Paper' discussion.

Highlighting the Congress party's achievements the MP said that the UPA on the other hand, waived off loans of farmers amounting to over 70,000 crores.

Blaming the BJP government for using the ED for its own use, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has become an extension of the BJP.

"All of us are aware of how the agency is being misused for political vendetta. Ideally, it is the enforcement directorate's job to prosecute for corruption. However, the client is using it to stifle the voice of democracy and the opposition," he added.