Health ministers of 25 States and Union Territories participated in the review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 6.

Health Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta participated in the meeting virtually from the conference hall of the Dibrugarh University guest house.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said that the state ministers have given their respective feedback in connection with Covid 19.

"We have given our feedback. In Assam, there is no serious concern as of now. Recently, 2 cases have been detected positive and are out of danger."

Also Read: Assam: Two doctors in Nagaon test positive for COVID-19

The minister also said that the health ministry will submit the outcome of today's meeting to the central government for further decisions.

With rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a meeting today to review the situation.

A total of 5,335 new COVID-19 infections has been reported across the country in the previous 24 hours, a considerable increase from the 4,435 cases reported on April 5, according to the Union health ministry.

It is the biggest single-day increase in over six months, according to the ministry's latest figures on Thursday. COVID-19 cases in India have been increasing in recent days, with daily new infections ranging from 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3038 on April 4, and 4,435 on April 5.

According to the ministry, India's active Covid caseload is now 25,587, with a daily positive rate of 3.32 per cent. The overall number of recoveries is 4,41,82, 538, with 2,826 recoveries in the previous 24 hours. It went on to say that India's recovery rate is presently at 98.75%.

India has provided 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses as part of the National Immunization Campaign, with 1,993 doses administered in the previous 24 hours. According to the government, the weekly positive rate is at 2.89 per cent.