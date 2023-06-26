Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 26 briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation just a day after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh briefed Shah about the ‘evolving situation’ in the state.



N Biren Singh in a tweet said, “Under Amit Shah’s close supervision, the state and central government have been able to control the evidence to a great extend in the past week”.



Biren said that he had apprised about the evolving situation in Manipur to the union home minister and discussed thoroughly about way forward to bring normalcy. He informed to home minister that except some sporadic gun fight in peripheral areas, no instances of casualties is reported. Amit Shah hailed for being able to keep the situation under control.



Meanwhile, Amit Shah has directed Biren Singh to step up efforts to bring normalcy in the state. "In discussion Amit Shah said that situation has been improved in far flung areas. But he is aggrieved with recent changing chaotic like situation in valley areas like burning of houses for ministers , MP , obstructing security personnel in doing duties etc," Biren said.



Also read : Manipur violence: Chief Minister to reach out to different sections of society, religious leaders to bring normalcy in state