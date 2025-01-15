The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received approval from the Union Home Ministry to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The decision comes after Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena also approved the prosecution of the former Delhi Chief Minister in the case.

In an order in November, 2024, the Supreme Court said that the ED has to take prior sanction before prosecuting public servants.

In December, the probe agency wrote to VK Saxena, saying that granting of a sanction should be given since Kejriwal was the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the scam.

Meanwhile, the AAP chief approached the Delhi High Court, saying the probe agency's chargesheet against him and others in the case was illegal because no prior sanction of authorities was taken before filing the prosecution complaint.

The case against Kejriwal centres on accusations of irregularities in the formulation of the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the former Chief Minister along with other AAP leaders, including Sisodia, intentionally created loopholes in the policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbyists.

He was first arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection to the money laundering case. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kejriwal on June 26, 2024 in a corruption case.

In September 2024, the Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP chief.

Just days after he secured bail, Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sisodia walked out of jail in August 2024, 17 months after he was arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with the liquor policy case.