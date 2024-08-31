Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, has expressed serious concerns over the West Bengal government's delay in operationalizing Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) dedicated to dealing with cases of rape and crimes under the POCSO Act. In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Minister highlighted discrepancies in the state’s handling of these critical cases.

Annpurna Devi pointed out that although West Bengal had constituted 88 Fast Track Courts, these are not the same as FTSCs funded under the Central Government scheme, which are specifically meant for trying rape and POCSO cases. The Minister said that even when 48,600 such cases are pending in the state, West Bengal has yet to operationalize the additional 11 FTSCs it needed.

The Union Minister also explained the guidelines regarding appointment to the post of Judicial Officers in FTSCs. The guideline has come in contradiction to the Chief Minister's proposal to do away with temporary appointments and appoint permanent Judicial Officers. Annpurna Devi said that the scheme for setting up the FTSCs envisages engagement of contractual Judicial Officers if the workforce is inadequate.

Speaking of the central government's commitment to combating crimes against women, the minister underlined the rigid provisions provided under the BNS and BNSS to nail speedy investigation and trial in such cases. She asked the West Bengal government to implement such laws effectively to make the criminal justice system more effective and bring about timely justice for victims.