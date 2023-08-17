BJP Leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the North East region has made commendable strides towards lasting peace and stability.

Taking to his official X handle, the Union Minister wrote, "Notable agreements like the Bru-Reang Agreement, Karbi Anglong Accord, and Assam-Meghalaya Inter-State Boundary Agreement have resulted in the surrender of 1,000+ armed cadres, resolution of the Bru-Reang refugee crisis by settling more than 37,000 internally displaced people and the settlement of longstanding boundary disputes. PM Modi Ji's unwavering dedication has played a pivotal role in orchestrating these positive transformations and fostering an atmosphere of peaceful progress in the region."

Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi Ji, the North East region has made commendable strides towards lasting peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/5haYPOemKu — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2023

Earlier this month briefing the media in New Delhi, Puri said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India brings Growth, Global Goods and Gratitude.



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He said the change that people are witnessing in foreign policy, trade policy and the entire economic system and the new arrangements which are coming into being in the last nine years has been extraordinary.

He said India has been making big strides in the last nine years not only on the domestic front but also on the global fora.

Puri said, the stature of India, today, has risen in an unparalleled way. He said, many surveys by global institutions like World Bank and IMF, describe India as the bright spot in the world economy.