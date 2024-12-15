Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly criticised Congress, echoing recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. Rijiju accused Congress of altering constitutional provisions to suit its own interests, particularly to benefit the "Congress family."

He emphasised that during Congress' rule over six decades, important provisions of the Constitution were amended to protect the family at the helm of the party.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "PM Modi has very clearly explained how provisions of the Constitution were diluted and changed to suit the interests of the Congress family. These are not his opinions, but facts." Rijiju’s comments came after PM Modi's sharp attack on Congress during a discussion in Lok Sabha about the Constitution’s 75th anniversary. Modi had accused Congress of repeatedly disrespecting the Constitution, claiming the party's history is full of attempts to reduce its significance.

PM Modi also criticised Congress’ “Garibi Hatao” slogan, calling it a "jumla," while stressing that his government’s mission is to free the poor from their struggles. In response to Modi’s statements, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the speech, calling it "absolutely boring" and lacking new or constructive content. She challenged Modi to hold a debate on the Adani issue if he truly stood for zero tolerance towards corruption.

The debate on 75 years of the Constitution, which began on Friday, continues to spark strong reactions from both sides.