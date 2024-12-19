Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised the Congress party over remarks made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda regarding Dr BR Ambedkar's role in shaping India's Constitution. Rijiju, in a post on X, condemned Pitroda for questioning Ambedkar’s legacy, highlighting a report titled "Who Contributed More to the Constitution and Its Preamble? Nehru, NOT Ambedkar," published earlier this year.

Pitroda’s statement, which referred to Ambedkar being labelled as the "Father of the Indian Constitution" as the "biggest falsification of modern history," drew sharp responses from Rijiju. The Union Minister called Pitroda’s views reflective of the Congress Party’s longstanding disrespect for Ambedkar.

Addressing the issue, Rijiju remarked, “Congress has always insulted Bodhisattva Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. They have no moral right to talk about his legacy.” He also accused the party of sidelining Ambedkar during his political career, citing historical incidents such as his resignation and electoral defeats allegedly orchestrated by Congress.

The minister further accused Congress of manipulating Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks about Ambedkar, calling it a deliberate attempt to mislead. “The speech by Home Minister Amit Shah was taken out of context and made viral by the opposition. This political drama must stop,” he said.

Rijiju highlighted his own tenure as the first Buddhist Union Law Minister after Ambedkar, emphasising the current government’s respect for Ambedkar’s contributions. “Prime Minister Modi ensured I held Ambedkar’s position as Law Minister after 71 years,” Rijiju noted, adding that the BJP has taken steps to honour Ambedkar’s memory, including the establishment of memorials.

He also criticized Congress for delaying Ambedkar’s Bharat Ratna and accused the party of conspiring against Ambedkar in the 1952 and subsequent by-elections, which led to his exit from active politics.

“The Congress insulted Ambedkar so much that he left politics and embraced Dhamma in Nagpur,” Rijiju said, reiterating that the BJP holds Ambedkar in high esteem and urging the opposition to cease using Ambedkar’s name for political gain.