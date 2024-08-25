Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 25, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his recent comments as 'Bal Budhi' (childish mentality).

The criticism comes in response to Gandhi's observations about the lack of diversity in beauty pageants and his renewed push for a nationwide caste census.

Rijiju took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, stating: "Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only an issue of 'Bal Budhi', but the people who cheer him are equally responsible too!"

Now, He wants reservations in Miss India competitions, Films, sports! It is not only issue of "Bal Budhi", but people who cheer him are - equally responsible too!

बाल बुद्धि मनोरंजन के लिए अच्छी हो सकती है पर अपनी विभाजनकारी चालों में, हमारे पिछड़े समुदायों का मजाक न उड़ाएं। pic.twitter.com/9Vm7ITwMJX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2024

The minister's rebuke was triggered by Gandhi's remarks during a Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi had said: "I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC. Still, the media talks about dance, music, cricket, Bollywood but does not talk about farmers and labourers."

Rijiju further cautioned that while such comments might be entertaining, they should not come at the cost of "ridiculing or undermining the backward communities through divisive tactics."