Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia outlined significant measures undertaken by the government to combat cyber fraud and secure the telecom sector. On Tuesday, Scindia highlighted initiatives that have prevented fraud worth Rs 4,000 crore and addressed concerns around digital threats and telecom scams.

A key effort by the Ministry of Home Affairs was the establishment of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aimed at tackling various forms of cybercrime comprehensively. This network has reportedly saved nearly ₹10 lakh in public funds and disrupted fraudulent activities on a large scale.

In the telecom sector, the launch of an anti-fraud app has led to the disconnection of 2.75 lakh phone numbers and the blacklisting of 10,000 headers used for fraudulent communications. Additionally, caller identification software has blocked over 25-30 crore calls in the past two months, including 1.35 crore calls in a single day, effectively curbing misuse of international numbers infiltrating Indian networks.

Scindia acknowledged the dual-edged nature of technology, stating that while it brings enormous benefits, it also opens avenues for misuse. "With every new technology comes huge dividends, which every human being takes advantage of. But along with this, also comes the possibility of people using it in nefarious ways and incorrect or wrong ways...The scope is forever there, and with technology, the scope is still there. We have tried to stop this and raise awareness of it," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed similar concerns during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, urging citizens to remain vigilant against digital frauds. He highlighted a rising scam tactic called "digital arrest," where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to intimidate and extort money from victims. Modi emphasised that no agency conducts inquiries over phone or video calls and called for greater public awareness.

These measures reflect the government’s focus on safeguarding users against rising cyber threats while emphasising the need for collective efforts in combating digital fraud.